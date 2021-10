The ultimate nail detox, this nail and cuticle exfoliator revitalizes unkempt cuticles and nails in need of a deep cleanse. Infused with activated charcoal and volcanic sand, our formula buffs away impurities to smooth nails and cuticles ahead of nail polish application. DIRECTIONS: Remove cap. Squeeze a small amount on each nail. Massage into nail with silicon bristle applicator tip. Wipe applicator clean with damp cloth. Replace cap tightly. To be used on bare nails.