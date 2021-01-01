Naked Mole Rat Gift Funny African Rodent Tote Bag

The Naked Mole Rat Present is for Molerat Lovers who have an ugly Naked Mole as a pet. Most people don't like the small ugly Naked Mole Rats but if you love them you will love this too. The Naked Mole Rats are my Spirit animals Apparel or Design is a funny art gift ideas for men or women and Lover for birthday or Christmas. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.