Maui Jim's Nalani sunglasses feature timeless tortoiseshell texture and modern, feminine frames for an utterly flattering look. The saltwater-safe finish ensures that you have reliable beachside and yachting style, while PolarizedPlus2 lenses ensure maximum clarity with minimum glare. 61mm lens width; 16mm bridge width; 126mm temple length 100% UV protection CLEARSHELL(R) scratch- and impact-resistant lenses Acetate Made in Japan