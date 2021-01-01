Rugged yet refined, the premium Olukai Nalukai Boot effortlessly takes on a modern silhouette, yielding a comfortable boot that looks equally at home trekking down a secluded North Shore trail as it does at bar! Unlined, burnished and premium full-grain leather upper with full-grain leather accents. Embossed upper logo detailing. Heavyweight decorative stitching accents. Molded metal eyelets and a soft, round waxed cotton lace. Removable and washable triple-layer anatomical EVA footbed with a soft microfiber footbed cover provides the ultimate in comfort cushioning and support. Lightweight compression molded EVA midsole and non-marking rubber outsole with island inspired traction pods. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 12 oz Shaft: 5 in Product measurements were taken using size 11.5, width D - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.