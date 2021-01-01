Where island comfort meets sophistication, the OluKai Nalukai Sandal offers a distinctly modern look! Uppers of premium full-grain leather evokes the rustic spirit of Hawaii's upcountry ranches with a rugged strength and a lifetime of durability. Anatomically molded PU footbed with a lower profile for a modern, clean look and feel, covered in a burnished, premium full-grain leather. Built into the outside surface of the sidewall instead of the footbed, the unique Outboard Strap Construction offers a free yet secure fit for the most comfortable arch support possible. Non-marking molded rubber outsole, razor siped for added traction on wet surfaces, and leather inlay. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 11 oz Product measurements were taken using size 12, width D - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.