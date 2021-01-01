Namibian Flag T-Shirt | Vintage Made In Namibia Gift

If you love your roots, get this t shirt and support your favorite sports: soccer, football, baseball, rugby, golf, volleyball, basketball, boxing,.. Funny tourist vacation souvenir. Show your DNA to the world with this distressed design dress cloth tee. Great custom popular Birthday, Christmas or Anniversary present for adult men, women and youth toddler kids boys girls. Combine this with your hat, keychain, car sticker, and your dad, mom, grandpa, grandma, brother, sister, father, mother will love this. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem