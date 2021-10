*This slip-resistant EH-safe work shoe is ready for your most demanding days *Textured synthetic upper *Lace-up front *Padded collar and tongue *Soft fabric lining *Relaxed Fit® design for a roomier more comfortable fit *Removable Memory Foam full-length cushioned comfort footbed *Flexible shock-absorbing midsole *Slip-resistant rubber traction sole *Slip-resistant sole is tested using ASTM F1677-96 Mark II standards to meet or exceed a 0.5 coefficient on wet and oily surfaces