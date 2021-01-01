Nana Life Messy Bun Hair Funny Football Basketball Nana Tote Bag

This funny sport product is for grandma who is called nana and has grandchildren that enjoy playing football and basketball. And love leopard, cheetah print style. This cute graphic is the messy bun hair with leopard pattern head scarf, headband. On the design, there are two sport balls reflected on the glasses. Represent those who are enthusiastic about these sports. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.