From grandma gifts co

Nana Shark Doo Doo Christmas Santa Grandma From Grandkids Tote Bag

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

This Christmas Nana Grandma Shark Doo Doo shirt is the perfect shark family women's gift for Xmas for any grandmother Santa nana who loves clothing and presents on Thanksgiving or. Great as a matching family set or as a gift from grandchildren, grandkids, grandson, or granddaughter. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com