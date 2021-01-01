L'AGENCE Nancy Boucle Knit Skirt in Cream. - size XS (also in L, M, S) L'AGENCE Nancy Boucle Knit Skirt in Cream. - size XS (also in L, M, S) 63% acrylic 36% nylon 1% spandex. Made in China. Hand wash. Unlined. Elastic waistband. Mid-weight boucle fabric with hem slit. Item not sold as set. Skirt measures approx 27 in length. LAGR-WQ14. 8607SUP. Launched in 2008 by designer Margaret Maldonado, L'AGENCE operates off of a simple concept: washed silks, Japanese and Italian fabrics. Over the years, Maldonado has designed dresses, tops, bottoms and knits from the finest fabrics with the most modern and appealing cuts.