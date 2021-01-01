Nancy Lopez Women's Compass Full-zip Golf Jacket, Medium, Black

Prepare for the weather in the Nancy Lopez Women’s Compass Full-zip Golf Jacket. This woven jacket was engineered with water-resistant technology to ensure you keep dry and comfortable when wet conditions are present. The full-zip closure and two zip hand pockets provide extra coverage and accessibility so you are equipped for whatever comes your way. Design Details Full-zip closure for easy adjustability Long sleeves Two front hand zip pockets Jewel details on zipper pulls Contrast insets Features flame logo embroidered on collar Water resistant Manufacturer’s 1-year limited warranty