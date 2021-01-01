Nancy Lopez Women's Warrior Golf Polo, Large, Blue

Bomb it off the tee and defeat your competition in the Nancy Lopez® Women’s Warrior Golf Polo. Design cues such as a mock neck collar with jeweled zipper pull, and a slightly offset striped print will give you a commanding style. The DeLux Dri® moisture-wicking technology will keep you dry and comfortable, giving you the confidence to conquer all day. Technology: DeLux Dri® moisture-wicking technology to quickly evaporate sweat Design Details: ¼ zip placket with mock neck collar to accentuate the neckline Jeweled zipper pull to provide premium style Rubberized print detail for a unique design Nancy Lopez® flame logo on the right hip Style: L431203