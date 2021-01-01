Maui Jim Nanea Polarized Sunglasses - One Size - Matte Silver / Maui Green

Features of the Maui Jim Nanea Polarized Sunglasses Lens: HAWAII LAVA - Our red mirror coating provides a stylish new look that offers the same amazing color enhancement and clarity as all other Maui Jim lenses Lens Material: MauiBrilliant - Maui Jim's most advanced lens material that Features optics nearly as clear as glass with just one-third of the weight Shape: Oval rimless frame style complements medium squAre, oval or heart shaped faces Bridge: Single bridge with adjustable nose pads Finishing Treatment: Five color options available in Matte and gloss finish Material: MauiFlex Hinge: Traditional Hinge