Get the smooth styles you want with the BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium-Plated Ultra-Thin Straightening Iron. The titanium plates are super smooth to create straight, swingy tresses. The BaByliss PRO is made tough to take the heat--up to 450F, but lightweight enough that your arms won't get tired. The irons are balanced to feel comfortable in your hand and easy to use. Temperature is controlled with an LED readout.