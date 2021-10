These Reebok Nano X1 sneakers allows you to be active, stylish, and comfortable at the same time all day! Textile and synthetic upper. Lace closure. Round-toe silhouette. Textile lining. Synthetic sole. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 11 oz Product measurements were taken using size 8.5, width D - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.