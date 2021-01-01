Olivia Garden Nanothermic Brush

Nanothermic Brush - The Nanothermic Brush by Olivia Garden is a unique high-quality brush which implements the latest ceramic, tourmaline ion and nano-silver technology for the ultimate hair styling experience. Features Ceramic coated barrel that heats up faster and retains heat longer Large holes for faster drying Wavy soft-tip bristles that are gentle on scalp Retractable sectioning pick Ergonomic handle Benefits Lightweight & comfortable for effortless styling Great to create volume, waves or curls on short hair Help smooth and shine hair Dries and styles hair with speed and ease Create longer lasting hairstyles Tourmaline Ion technology that hydrates the cuticle Eliminates frizz & flyaways - Nanothermic Brush