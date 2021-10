Our Naoko Linen Kimono Sleepwear Set is composed of stone washed 100% French Linen. The Japanese-inspired Kimono top billows when worn open and can be tied with a waist tie. It's paired with our incredibly comfortable, soft full length, wide leg, elasticated waistband pants. While it is comfortable enough to be used as sleepwear, it is chic enough to wear to grab brunch, walk the dog, or engage in any other Sunday Morning activity.