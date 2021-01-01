MILLY Naomi Poplin Top in Orange. - size S (also in XS) MILLY Naomi Poplin Top in Orange. - size S (also in XS) 100% cotton. Dry clean only. Hidden side zipper closure. Adjustable shoulder straps. Elasticized waist. Tiered peplum hem. Imported. MILL-WS502. 04NT15. The MILLY collection epitomizes bold, advanced contemporary fashion with a feminine edge. Designer and founder Michelle Smith transforms classics by merging American sportswear silhouettes with distinctive Parisian atelier techniques. Smiths eye for impeccable detail, use of luxurious, cutting-edge fabrics and precise tailoring have made MILLY a cult favorite across the globe.