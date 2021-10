The Naomi 18 Inch Throw Pillow offers a transitional pop of color to your bedding or favorite sofa. This vibrant yellow quilted accent pillow is 100% Stonewashed Cotton, plush to the touch and gets softer over time, making it a perfect finishing touch to your home decor.Features: TexturedShape: SquarePillow Size: 18 X 18 InBack Fabric: TwillFront Fabric: QuiltedFabric Content: 100% CottonFilling Content: 100% PolyesterCare: Spot CleanDecor Styles: ContemporaryCountry of Origin: Imported