Mirth Naples Dress in Mosaic Print, Large: So many details about Naples—the low U-neck, the wide front pockets, the waist tie, and the ankle-grazing hem—make it an instant classic. Add the cotton-silk material and Alma Thomas–esque mosaic print to the equation and you get the kind of romantic dress you’ll want to wear all summer long. Outer: 80% cotton, 20% silk; Lining: 100% cotton.