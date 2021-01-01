Bosca Nappa Vitello Collection - Deluxe Front Pocket Wallet

This Deluxe Front Pocket Wallet is part of the Bosca Nappa Vitello Collection. If you are looking to carry only the essentials, the sleek Deluxe Front Pocket Wallet is what you need! Beautiful soft, durable leather construction. Three exterior slots are perfect for your credit cards, ID or business cards. Lined currency well provides easy-access storage for your cash. Magnetic tension bar is leather covered and securely holds the wallet to your pocket, bag or belt. Imported. Measurements: Bottom Width: 3 in Depth: 1 4 in Height: 4 1 4 in