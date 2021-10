Funny gift alert: naps & naps & naps for that nap-loving sleepyhead in your life. Perfect for fall and winter coziness, funny play on the traditional helvetica ampersand list top with a napish twist. For the nap queen or nap king in your lie who's exceptionally good at naps. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.