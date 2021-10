What it is: Narciso Rodriguez presents a new addition to his latest feminine fragrance with Narciso Poudree. Fragrance story: An irresistible blend of sensual woods, Bulgarian rose and white jasmine surround a heart of musk to create an addictive and elegant fragrance that fascinates. Style: Woods, crisp. Notes: powdery accord, jasmine, rose, cedarwood, vetiver, musk. Mood: Evocative, sensual, mysterious. Made in the USA