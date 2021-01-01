NASA Future Travel Art Poster - Kepler 16b Land Of Two Suns Tote Bag

"The Land of Two Suns - Where Your Shadow Always Has Company". Kepler-16b orbits a pair of stars. Great gift for space travel enthusiasts, sci fi fans, future astronauts and lovers of science and space exploration. Prospects for life on this unusual world aren't good however, as it has a temperature similar to that of dry ice. But the discovery indicates that a double-sunset is anything but science fiction. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.