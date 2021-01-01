Kobi Halperin Natalia Printed Top

Printed long sleeve top with a boxy silhouette and contrast sleeve design. Roundneck Long sleeves with drawcord Pullover styling Cotton/nylon/spandex Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT About 23" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size Small ABOUT THE BRAND With an extensive background in womens ready-to-wear, Israeli designer Kobi Halperin launched his eponymous line in 2015. Halperins collections evoke a sense of warmth with lively prints and cheerful use of color. Everyday pieces like dresses, blouses and trousers are elevated with luxe fabrics, handcrafted embellishments and intricate details. Modern Collections - Kobi Halperin > Kobi Halperin > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Kobi Halperin. Color: Grey Multi. Size: Large.