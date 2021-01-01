From alice + olivia

Alice + Olivia Natalie Plaid One-Shoulder Sweatshirt

$295.00
In stock
Description

This relaxed sweatshirt is made in a one-shoulder style with multi-color plaid prints. Asymmetric neck Long sleeves Pullover style 95% polyester/5% elastane Combo 1: 100% polyester Combo 2: 65% cotton/30% polyester/3% elastane Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT About 23" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size Small. Contemporary Sportswear - Alice + Olivia > Alice + Olivia > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Alice + Olivia. Color: Freedom Plaid Black Combo. Size: Medium.

