Ralph Lauren Collection Natalie Python Print Silk Blend Shirt

Luxurious silk blend button down with an opulent python motif. A statment-making take on the classic silk blouse. Point collar Long sleeves Button placket Shirttail hem Silk/polyamide Dry clean Made in Italy of Italian fabric SIZE & FIT About 25" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size Small ABOUT THE BRAND Synonymous with classic Americana style, Ralph Lauren started his collection of brands in 1967 with one itemthe necktieunder the name Polo. The house remains the epitome of effortless, yet refined dressing. The line's sweaters, trousers, dresses and more are both versatile and timeless. Designer Lifestyle - Ralph Lauren > Ralph Lauren Collection > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Ralph Lauren Collection. Color: Tan Multi. Size: 10.