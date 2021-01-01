Please click for the Josef Seibel footwear size guide. Enjoy sunshine steppin' in the Josef Seibel Natalya 11 sandal. Featuring strappy leather uppers with decorative metal flower decorations. This open toe features dual hook-and-loop straps for an adjustable fit. Smooth leather lining for an abrasion free foot environment. Leather-covered molded cork footbed for added comfort. Sporty rubber outsole. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 2 in Weight: 10 oz Platform Height: 1 2 in Product measurements were taken using size 39 (US Women's 8-8.5), width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.