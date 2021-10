Playful mini dress with elements of movement from a ruffle flounce bodice and tiered skirt. Roundneck Short sleeves Back hook and eye closure Keyhole back Flounce front Elasticized waist Tiered skirt Lined Cotton Hand wash Imported SIZE & FIT About 32" from shoulder to hem Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing US size Small. Contemporary Sportswear - Trend > Loveshackfancy > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. LoveShackFancy. Color: White. Size: Medium.