A casual basic updated to a fashion-forward piece with puff sleeves and eye-catching tie-dye print. Crewneck Long puff sleeves Pull-on style Banded cuffs and hem Cotton/polyester Machine wash Imported SIZE & FIT About 23" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size Small. Contemporary Sportswear - Casual Separates > Generation Love > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Generation Love. Color: Black White. Size: XS.