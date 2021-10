National Hispanic Heritage Month Hearts Love Countries Flags Premium T-Shirt

Hispanic Heritage Month Shirt for celebration to honor the history, culture and influence of past generations who came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America. Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated from September 15 to October 15. Hispanic countries are: Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Equatorial Guinea, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, Spain, Uruguay, and Venezuela. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.