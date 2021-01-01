native american abstract pattern art design Tote Bag

Are you proud of your traditional Native American roots! We designed these Indigenous pattern for everyone who loves tribal indian culture pow wow nevada dancing,haidas,tipi tiny house,feather headdress,Lakota Sioux,cherokee warriors,Native indian Chief this vintage style tribal design reflects the rebellious spirituality of the Native American traditions earned be proud of your roots show original history of american land 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.