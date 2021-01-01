Native American Cruz Santa Kingfisher Bird California Tote Bag

Californian pride. Kingfisher Northwest Coast Art Native American Totem Formline Artwork. PNW Coastal Indian tribe artwork and symbolism makes a great gift for birdwatcher, birder, bird lover or fisherman Gift for proud residents of Cruz Santa, California. Traditional Northwest Coast Design Native American Kingfisher formline totem style art. Pacific Northwest coastal Haida Indian style tribal Art. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.