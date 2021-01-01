Native American Kokopelli - Border Elements 1 - Fan Fun Tank Top

Native American southwestern culture art by EDDA Froehlich. This humpbacked flute player Kokopelli on a mandala wheel and borders can be an idea for everyone who loves Pueblo Kachina Spirit. Also for free spirits, musicans, ethno Kachina or folklore fans This fantastic trickster god design is eye-catching and could attract attention in a joyful way. Show it for example at work or party, at school or university, at travels or ethno festivals and all sunny happenings with your friends and family! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem