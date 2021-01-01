Native American Kokopelli with Ornaments P - Fan T-Shirt

Native American culture design by EDDA Froehlich. It's for free spirits, musicans, kokopelli kachina, ethno boho and folklore lovers. A perfect fun gift in appreciation, as an expression of thanks, surprise just for fun or birthday and other special days Have fun and be happy every day with this happy Kokopelli tee. Give it away or wear it at work, school, uni, events, happy hours, in leisure time and happenings with your friends and family! It's an eye-catcher and it will attract attention in a joyful way This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.