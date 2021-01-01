NATURA BISSÉ - C+c Vitamin Eye, 15ml - one size

Say goodbye to wrinkles, fine lines and dark shadows with Natura Bissé's eye gel cream. This fast-absorbing treatment is enriched with Vitamin C to increase collagen and hyaluronic acid production, Ginseng to stimulate blood circulation and energize tired skin and Caffeine to alleviate puffiness - in short, it's an essential addition to your everyday beauty regime. The fresh orange scent is perfect for that extra pick-me-up in the morning. - Contains Vitamin PP which stimulates blood flow while preventing the formation of shadows - Reduces the appearance of fine lines and deeper wrinkles - Boosts elasticity