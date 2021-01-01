Leonor Greyl Natural Beautifying Oil for Hair & Skin

WHAT IT IS With its delicate perfume of lemon grass, tiare and yucca, this composition of natural vegetable oils makes this multi-purpose product a source of beauty for hair and body. Used as a detangling styling tool or pre-shampoo treatment, it leaves hair soft and shiny. The hydrating properties protect your skin from premature aging and ensure a longer-lasting, more beautiful tan. 3.2 oz. Made in France. FREE OF Formulated without silicone, parabens, SLS, and coal-tar. Certified vegan and cruelty-free. Safe for color-treated hair. Cosmetics - Haircare > Leonor Greyl > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Leonor Greyl. Size: 2.5-3.4 oz.