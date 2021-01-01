Natural Birth Warrior Mom Home Birth Mama T-Shirt

Are you a mom who maybe had a traumatic birth experience the first or second time they had their children, and then became an incredible warrior birthing their baby naturally. If you beat the odds, good on you, mom! Wear this conversation-starter! Did you have a home birth or a vaginal birth without medication? Way to go! An excellent Mother's Day design to celebrate the awesome woman in your life who was able to have a natural birth, water birth, home birth, or free birth. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem