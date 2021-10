What it is: A cream-gel formula that effortlessly defines and fills in brows while controlling and shaping them. Who it's for: Ideal for those who want a natural-looking yet polished brow, or those with sparse brows who need an extra boost. Why it's different: An innovative cream-gel formula provides natural-looking definition while a powder base allows for a soft, natural look that's never stiff. Wheat protein and Pro Vitamin B5 help condition