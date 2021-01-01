Mineral Fusion Natural Nail Polish Vintage Pearl, 0.33 oz

CRUELTY FREE NAIL POLISH: This long-lasting, chip-resistant nail polish goes on flawlessly with our custom, extra-thick brush. Vegan formula performs beautifully, available in a wide range of colors. VIVID COLOR, FLAWLESS APPLICATION: Mineral Fusion nail polishes offer vivid, long-lasting color in a Formaldehyde-free, Toluene-free, Camphor-free, DBP-free formula you can feel good about. SMARTER MAKEUP: Improve your complexion & nourish your skin with our line of lip tints, eyeshadows, brushes, foundations, nail polishes, mascaras, primers, eyeliners, moisturizers, face creams & cleansers. NATURAL COSMETICS: We select effective natural ingredients & ensure our products are free of gluten, parabens, talc, artificial colors, synthetic fragrances, SLS & phthalates. We NEVER conduct animal testing. HEALTHY BEAUTY: Mineral Fusion offers a wide range of nail polish, hair care, body care & skin care - each formulated to deliver the uniquely beneficial power of minerals. Products made in the USA.