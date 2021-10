It is a buildable, full-coverage foundation with up to 16 hours of lightweight, natural, fade-resistant wear. It helps support skins elastic fibers to smooth the look of skins texture over time for optimal radiance. Design house: Nars. Series: Natural Radiant Longwear Foundation. Gender: Ladies. Category: Cosmetics. SubType: Foundation. Size: 1 oz. Color: Tahoe. Barcode: 607845066194. Natural Radiant Longwear Foundation - Tahoe by NARS for Women - 1 oz Foundation.