The retro style as combined with acetate and metal on the design. The product made by acetate and stainless steel. The metal piece installed on the acetate with wooden scratching effect on the acetate surface. They are in Matt colour, and like the wooden pattern and feeling. It looks more natural, lifestyle, and cool. It is unisex style. The sunglasses is in White wood grain colour on the acetate with light gold plating colour. Also, it installed gradient grey colour UV400 protection lenses. Must use the cloth for cleaning lenses, and cannot soak in the water for cleaning. If dropping in the seawater, it must wash by water and make it dry by the cloth. Natural Stainless Steel Sagara-S C1 Sunglasses BIG HORN