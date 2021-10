Bring some color to your neckline with this Swiss blue topaz necklace. The drop design of this pendant gives it an elegant feel with diamond accents inlaid in sterling silver and 14K gold ribbons. A pear-cut natural Swiss blue topaz is illuminated by more round-cut blue topaz stones, all totaling 4 1/3 ct, with round-cut diamond accents throughout. Piece measures 3/4 by 5/16 inches with a total length of 17 inches.