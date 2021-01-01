Shikai - Natural Volumizing Shampoo, Adds Fullness and Texture to Fine or Thin Hair (12 Ounces)

CLEAN YOUR HAIR NATURALLY WITH SHIKAKAI EXTRACT: Special botanical extract obtained from the fruit of an East Asian acacia tree. It is this extract which provides rich, dense, gentle lather and leaves hair shiny and manageable. SAFE & GENTLE, EVERY DAY HAIRCARE FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY: Clean your hair with wildcrafted and sustainably harvested shikakai extract. pH balanced and gentle on hair and scalp. Low detergent, extra mild. No animal testing or ingredients. SIMPLE, CLEAN & MILD FORMULA DESIGNED FOR FREQUENT USE: It will neither strip the hair nor build up a residue. Aloe and vegetable glycerin enhance this mildness while natural soap & detergent-free ShiKai Extract provides gentle cleansing. MADE FROM PREMIUM INGREDIENTS FOR EFFECTIVENESS & QUALITY: We use pharmaceutical grade instead of cosmetic grade ingredients whenever possible, and only the purest, highest grade fragrances. Combined with high concentration of natural botanicals. FORMULATED BASED ON SCIENTIFIC STUDY & RIGOROUS STANDARDS: We make our own botanical extracts in a state of the art facility in California. We control quality and standards from start to finish by using time tested formulas and modern technology.