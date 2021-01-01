From cuccio

Cuccio Naturale Butter Emollient Rich Intense Hydration and Nourishment Cosmetic Soft Glow NonGreasy Moisturizing Butter Body Cream Moringa and Mango Seed Butter, Pink, Bronze Shimmer, 8 Ounce

$12.02 on sale
($13.33 save 10%)
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

CUCCIO NATURALE BRONZE SHIMMER BUTTER - Adds a cosmetic bronze glow and soft shimmer while giving your skin the intense hydration it deserves EMOLLIENT RICH FORMULA - Nourishes and replenishes the hands, body, and feet giving your skin a natural sun-kissed look CRAFTED BY BEAUTY PROFESSIONALS AND ARTISANS - This body butter is elaborated with Moringa oil, rich in fatty acids, anti-oxidants and Vitamin C and Mango Butter rich in Omega-9 and Vitamin E and C PARABEN AND CRUELTY FREE - This Shimmer Butter is made with carefully selected natural ingredients and plant-based preservatives for a scentual spa experience right from the comfort of your own home LUXURY SPA - Cuccio Naturale Bronze Shimmer Butter is part of Cuccio Naturale's Luxury Spa Products, that includes: Butters, Scrubs, Cuticle Oils, Whipped Creams for decadent spa experience

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com