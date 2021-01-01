Cuccio Naturalé Butter Scrub Coconut & White Ginger - Exfoliator for Hand, Body, Feet - Energizing & Balancing Skin Hydration - Paraben/Cruelty Free, w/Natural Ingredients/Plant Based Fibers - 4 oz

Cuccio Naturalé Coconut & White Ginger Butter & Scrub, is a creamy exfoliator for hand, body, and feet providing intense hydration for soft, silky, and smooth skin This luxurious exfoliator gently removes dead skin cells from the skin's surface and envelopes it with emollient rich nutrients that leave your skin supple, radiant, and youthful Crafted by beauty professionals & artisans this butter scrub is elaborated with coconut which has moisturizing & softening properties & white ginger, that has balancing and anti-inflammatory benefits This scrub is Paraben and Cruelty Free and elaborated with natural exfoliants of plant fiber, bamboo powder, and sugar providing a scentual experience from the comfort of your own home This Coconut & White Ginger Scrub is part of Cuccio Naturalé's Luxury Spa Products, that includes: Blends, Butters, Scrubs, Cuticle Oils & Whipped Lotions for a decadent spa experience