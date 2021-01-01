NATURALLY KETO: +125 Recipes. From A to Z. Everything you Need to Know for Start a Ketogenic Lifestyle. 28-Day Step-by-Step Meal Plan Challange. Eliza

Are you frustrated with the usual diets that promise you results but you still find yourself at the same weight? A holistic approach to weight loss with Healthy Keto recipes and a 28-day step-by-step meal plan! Easy to follow explained day by day The ketogenic diet is the world's fastest-growing diet, and with good reason. When practiced correctly, the keto diet has been proven to burn fat, reduce inflammation, fight cancer, balance hormones and gut bacteria, improve neurological diseases, and even increase lifespan. Unfortunately, many people remain unaware of several important factors that are crucial to the diet's success, setting them up for frustration, failure, and relapse. The BEST Keto recipes that will accompany you for all 365 days of the yearIn this complete guide you will find: Delicious recipes explained step by step Recipes Easy to follow 28-day step-by-step meal plan Great Meatless and Vegetarian recipes Energizing Smoothies and Breakfasts From breakfast to dessert How to maintain your body shape No more excuses!Your customer will never stop reading this amazing cookbook