Zarbee's Naturals Baby Vitamin D Supplement, 0.47 fl oz

Zarbee's Naturals Baby Vitamin D Supplement is an effective daily liquid Vitamin D supplement. Safe everyday for infants 0 months & up, this helps infants & toddlers absorb calcium to develop strong bones & teeth. Essential for all babies, a Vitamin D supplement is recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics, especially for breastfed babies drinking less than 1 liter of formula per day. Check out our whole line of products made of handpicked wholesome ingredients, and without any drugs, alcohol, or artificial flavors. *These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.