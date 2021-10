What it is: A creamy mask infused with precious ruby and rejuvenating dragon's blood to leave you feeling invigorated with a revitalized complexion. Who it's for: Ideal for those with normal and mature skin types. What it does: Ruby is a stone known for passion, love and vitality. Dragon's blood is an extract named after the deep red sap of the Croton Lechleri tree, and it has long been recognized for its rejuvenating properties. This mask also