Remind your course mates of your pride in the Wolfpack as you prepare for your putt with the Team Effort NC State Wolfpack Ball Marker Set. Two 40mm poker chip style ball markers feature multiple team trademarks and provide an eye-catching take on alignment. Two 25mm iron stamped ball markers feature a full-color team trademark and are suitable for use with most magnetic hat clips for convenience. Leave no doubt about your Wolfpack spirit with this unique ball marker set. FEATURES: NC State Wolfpack Ball Marker Set Two 40mm, poker chip style ball markers embellished with multiple team trademarks Two 25mm, iron stamped ball markers with team trademarks deliver added style Iron stamped ball markers suitable for use with most magnetic hat clips Officially Licensed Collegiate Product